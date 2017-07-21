Hasan Sardar named chief selector of Pakistan hockey team

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has brought back mercurial centre forward Hasan Sardar as chief selector after the World Hockey League (WHL) debacle in London last month.

Hasan returns to the mainstream hockey for the first time since 2010 when he was chief selector and Pakistan finished at the bottom of the points table in the 12-team World Cup held in New Delhi.

PHF President, Brigadier (retd) Khalid Khokar is confident that Hasan is in a position to rekindle the fortunes of the national team which finished seventh in the 10-team World Hockey League which also served as qualifiers for next year’s World Cup in India.

The Federation besides axing the entire national selection committee have also sacked chief coach and manager, Hanif Khan and head coach Khawaja Junaid in the wake of the London debacle.

