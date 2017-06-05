Harmanpreet Singh brace helps India pip Belgium 3-2

Harmanpreet Singh played a crucial role in India’s win after scoring two goals, in 34th and 38th minute. (Source: File) Harmanpreet Singh played a crucial role in India’s win after scoring two goals, in 34th and 38th minute. (Source: File)

India registered a thrilling 3-2 win over Belgium at the Three Nations Invitational tournament in Dusseldorf on Monday. India’s promising drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh played a crucial role in India’s win after scoring two goals in 34th and 38th minute respectively.

India had lost 1-2 in their first match against Belgium followed by a 2-2 draw against Germany in the second. Belgium had lost their previous match 1-2 against Germany on Sunday.

India matched Belgium with their attack and though they got lot less ball possession, they were able to pick back-to-back penalty corners. But, India failed to convert them.

It was Belgium who drew first blood in the 13th minute through Amaury Keusters. The Belgian scored a mesmerising field goal to put him team in front and also push India on the backfoot.

India got a chance to eqaulise, earning back to back penalty corners in 23rd and 24th minute but once again they failed to convert as the Belgian goalkeeper blocked Harmanpreet’s shots.

It took India 34 minutes to score their first goal when Harmanpreet finally converted India’s fifth penalty corner. Four minutes later, he doubled India’s lead by scoring through his second penalty corner.

India could maintain their lead for only seven minutes as Belgium converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute, mainly due to the good team work. Tanguy Cosyns scored the goal for Belgium.

Both teams battled hard in the final quarter to score the winning goal but both defences kept them away. Finally, it was India who scored the winning goal when Ramandeep Singh pushed one into the goal. Indian defenders managed to see of Belgium in the final minutes. India play Germany next.

