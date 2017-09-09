Harendra Singh expects players to deliver, take rightful spot in India women’s hockey team

Harendra Singh had guided junior team to World Cup glory. Harendra Singh had guided junior team to World Cup glory.

Harendra Singh has expressed his happiness on being named the coach of the India women’s hockey team and he expects the players to deliver and earn their place at the top. He was appointed women’s coach after current coach Sjoerd Marijne was handed the reign of the men’s team. This is the first time he will coach a women’s team.

“The last few days have been incredible to say the least. The dust has settled and it’s time to move on,” Harendra wrote on his Facebook page. “Taking full responsibility for the Indian women’s team is an honour. I thank all those who have placed me in this position.

“With my staff, I now look forward to working with this talented group of players. We will concentrate on providing the team with the best possible environment and opportunities, in return we expect our players to deliver and take their rightful spot at the top.”

The men’s coach Dutchman Roelant Oltmans was sacked by Hockey India and now his place it taken by Marijne who has no experience of coaching a men’s team. Harendra, meanwhile, had guided the junior men’s team to World Cup glory last year. He has represented India from 1985 to 1991.

“My sole objective is to share with the women’s team what I already experienced with the junior men’s team. I know we can walk that road again. This is not a repeat but a new journey!”

“I thank Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Ji, SAI, HI and all of you once again for your wishes and support and count on you in the future,” Harendra said.

