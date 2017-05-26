Former IHF President KPS Gill passes away

KPS Gill passed away in Delhi. KPS Gill passed away in Delhi.

Former President of the Indian Hockey Federation, KPS Gill passed away in Delhi. KPS Gill who was also the former DGP of Punjab was aged 82.

Gill was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where he breathed his last at 2:55 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death. “KPS Gill will be remembered for his service to our nation in the fields of policing & security. Pained by his demise,” he tweeted.

Hockey India also tweeted a message saying,”Hockey India mourns the sad demise of Mr. KPS Gill on 26th May 2017 and acknowledges his long standing contribution for Indian hockey.”

It may be recalled here that KPS Gill received the Padma Shri award in 1989 for his work in the civil service.

