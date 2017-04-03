FIH confirms line-ups for men’s Hockey World League Semifinals

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the final line-ups for the men’s Hockey World League Semi-Finals to be held here in June, following the conclusion of Round 2 and the subsequent update to the men’s FIH World Rankings.

Between June 15 and 25, Lee Valley’s Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London will welcome Canada, Malaysia, China and Scotland. They qualified from the Hockey World League Round 2 and join Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina, reigning European champions Netherlands, Asian champions India, Pakistan, Korea and hosts England, whose participation in this event was confirmed last October.

The other men’s Hockey World League Semi-Final will take place at Wits Hockey Club in Johannesburg, South Africa between July 8 and 23.

Joining this event from Round 2 are Ireland, Japan, France and Egypt. They will be up against reigning Hockey World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy winners Australia, Olympic silver medallists Belgium, Olympic bronze medallists Germany, New Zealand, Spain and hosts South Africa, winners of the 2015 African Hockey Championship.

The allocation of these latest men’s teams were determined by their position within the FIH World Rankings which were updated following the conclusion of Round 2 this morning. This latest update eliminated points earned by nations during 2013 as well as reducing the number of points all nations earned between 2014 and 2016.

Consequently, this has seen Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina become the world’s number one men’s hockey team, with Australia moving down into second position.

The top teams from London and Johannesburg will qualify for two of hockey’s showpiece events — the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 and the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, both in India.

