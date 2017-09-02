Only in Express
  • David John will deliver much better than Roelant Oltmans, says BP Govinda

David John will deliver much better than Roelant Oltmans, says BP Govinda

The decision was taken after a three-day meeting of the Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee, which concluded on Saturday. John will be in charge of the team till a suitable replacement is found for a smooth transition.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published:September 2, 2017 9:21 pm
B P Govinda, David John, Roelant Oltmans, Harbinder Singh Hockey India sacked Roelant Oltmans despite a largely successful four-and-half-years stint in India. (Source: Express Archive)
Top News

Hockey India selector B P Govinda on Saturday said that High Performance Director David John will deliver better results than Roelant Oltmans as interim coach after the Dutchman was sacked as chief coach of the men’s national team following a string of unimpressive showings.

“David will definitely deliver goods better than Oltmans in shaping the team during the transitional period. I am pretty sure of it because he has got the knowledge and also we are also there to help him in this task,” Govinda told PTI.

John will take charge of the men’s team as interim coach after Hockey India today sacked Oltmans despite a largely successful four-and-half-years stint in India.

The decision was taken after a three-day meeting of the Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee, which concluded today. John will be in charge of the team till a suitable replacement is found for a smooth transition.

Asked whether the think-tank asked feedback from players on Oltmans, Govinda said senior players had vouched for more involvement in team planning and strategy.

Hockey India selection committee chairman Harbinder Singh too vouched for John and said the Australian has everything in him to produce results.

Harbinder, however, denied rumours about any bad blood between John and Oltmans. “There absolutely is no truth in it, and why there should be bad relations. They were both working for the development and improvement of Team India,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
36
Zone A - Match 57
FT
42
Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants (42-36)
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
22
Live - 2nd Half
3'
23
Zone B - Match 58
Sep 03, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 59

We have a code of conduct in place and those who will not follow it, will struggle 