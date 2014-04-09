Danish Mujtaba hopes to cement spot in national team

Midfielder Danish Mujtab has returned to the national hockey team after a knee injury. (AP)

A knee injury he suffered in May last year ruled midfielder Danish Mujtaba out of action for the remaining part of the year and forced him to adopt a cautious approach in the Hockey India League this year.

However, the midfielder is eager to make his presence felt during the Indian team’s Europe tour.

Talking to The Indian Express before leaving for Holland, the 25-year-old said: “I suffered a knee injury on May 6 last year. It took long to recover and I could return to the field after about ten months. Now, I have fully recovered and have been part of the senior men’s camp too.”

“I had played for India last year during the Azlan Shah hockey tournament. I was the captain of the team. Thereafter, I played in a couple of matches in the HIL this year. Chief coach Terry Walsh had also advised me to play cautiously to avoid further injuries. In most of the HIL matches I sat on the bench as an ‘extra’. Now, after finding a place in the team for the upcoming tour, I want to go all out to cement a place for myself in the national team once again. We have been working hard for the World Cup ahead,” he said.

