Dabang Mumbai has cleared Hockey India League dues of all players, say sources

Hockey India League’s Mumbai franchise, Dabang Mumbai has reportedly cleared the remaining dues of all their players and support staff who participated in the last edition of the tournament. A few franchise owners have still not paid the players and other staff who were part of the HIL edition. According to reports appearing overseas, some franchise owners are yet to pay the players and other team staff for being part of this year’s edition played in January, but sources in the local outfit said no dues are remaining, everything has been cleared.

“All those with Dabang Mumbai have got their dues. Infact, each franchise has lodged a bank guarantee with Hockey India covering these payments and only after getting confirmation from each and every member of the franchise outfit through email does HI return the bank guarantee to the team’s owners,” sources were quoted by PTI.

There have been questions raised over the future of the league with the Pro League coming into playing starting 2019. The sources said a window for the 2018 and 2019 editions have been provided by FIH which will be conducted by the Hockey India. “The next edition is to be held in January-February 2018 after which the window for the 2019 edition has been put off to November-December of that year, meaning there will be a huge gap between the two editions. “This has been done to accommodate the six-month-long Pro League planned by the international federation (FIH) from January 2019,” the sources concluded.

