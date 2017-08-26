Chandigarh State Junior Hockey Championship: Akshita, Sonu star in CHA win

A hockey match between DAV Chandigarh and Hockey Academy at Sector 42. Express A hockey match between DAV Chandigarh and Hockey Academy at Sector 42. Express

A brace each by Akshita and Sonu propelled Chandigarh Hockey Academy to a 5-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 25 and into the final in the girls’ category in the Chandigarh State Junior Hockey Championship being organised by Hockey Chandigarh at Sector 42 Sports Complex. It was a superlative performance by the Chandigarh Hockey Academy girls as they dominated the proceedings from the start of the match.

The match began on an attacking note as Akshita netted the opening goal for Chandigarh Hockey Academy to make it 1-0 in the favour of the team. Stepping up the tempo, Chandigarh Hockey Academy forwards made constant attacks in the opposition half and Sonu scored the second goal for the team in the 15th minute of the match.

Five minutes later, Dhapa made the score board read 3-0 in the favour of Chandigarh Hockey Academy with a superb field goal. Dominating the game, Chandigarh Hockey Academy forwards maintained the pressure and Kanta scored the fourth goal of the match in the 22nd minute. Eight minutes later, Akshita scored her second goal of the match to make Chandigarh Hockey Academy ahead by five goals before Sonu scored her second goal in the 35th minute of the match to complete the 6-0 win.

In the second semi-final encounter, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18 ended the challenge of Rock Rovers Hockey Club with a 2-0 win. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18 forwards started the game attackingly and Preeti scored the opening goal for the team in the fourth minute of the match. 14 minutes later, Kiran scored the second goal for Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18 in the form of a field goal to complete the 2-0 win for the team and seal the final spot.

In the boys’ category, Government Model High School, Sector 42, maintained their fine form in the tournament and scored a 5-1 win over DAV Club in the first semi-final. Javed scored the opening goal for DAV Club in the second minute of the match. Down by a goal, Government Model High School, Sector 42, forwards regrouped and made constant rallies in the opposition half. Their efforts soon paid dividends as Rohit scored the equaliser for the team in the eighth minute. Three minutes later, Rohit scored his second goal of the match when he successfully converted a penalty corner.

Buoyed by two goals, Government Model High School, Sector 18, started dominating the match and Vishal scored the third goal for the team in the 21st minute. Paramveer extended the lead for the team by scoring a goal through penalty corner in the 25th minute before Vishal scored the fifth goal for Government Model High School, Sector 42, in the 49th minute to complete the 5-1 rout.

In the second semi-final in the boys’ category, Chandigarh Football and Hockey Academy, Sector 42, ended the challenge of Rock Rovers Hockey Club with a 4-2 win. For the winning team, Amandeep scored a brace while Manjot and Harpreet scored a goal each. For Rock Rovers Hockey Club, Hashim scored a brace but his effort was not enough for his team.

The final, earlier scheduled to be played on Friday, will now be played on Saturday because of the hearing on the Dera chief in Panchkula on Friday.

