IPL 2017: Ben Stokes picked his bowlers at the right time, says Sanjay Bangar

In match 39 of the IPL, Ben stokes silenced his critics with match-winning ton for RPS and showed exactly how much he is worth of. His unbeaten 63-ball 103, saw Rising Pune Supergiant recover from 10 for 3 to chase down 162 with five wickets to spare.

Dissecting his knock, former head coach of KXIP Sanjay Bangar in an interview to cricinfo, said,” He hasn’t played a game due to injury concerns. But on a difficult wicket, where wickets were falling at intervals he showed application. He picked his bowlers at the right time. He went after Jadeja in the 15th over and then went after Smith. This shows that he is a player of immense experience and expertise.”

Meanwhile, former KKR spinner, Brad Hogg said,”This was the innings of the tournament. RPS were under pressure after loosing quick wickets. But Dhoni and Stokes put up a 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket and they both kept their composure as the latter took his side to a win.”

With this knock Ben Stokes has won three Man-of-the-Match awards in eight matches in IPL. A maiden T20 hundred from Ben Stokes took the Rising Pune Supergiant to their sixth win of the season. Stokes, who had missed Pune’s previous two matches, overcame a severe bout of cramps in the dying stages to hit an unbeaten 103. In his knock he hit seven fours and six sixes.

The most expensive player to come out of the IPL auctions is now only the second English player to score an Indian Premier League century. Stokes has now scored 230 runs in IPL 2017 from eight games. Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith was all praise for Ben Stokes. Stoksy is a quality player and he certainly earned his cash. Fantastic player and very proud of him,” said the RPS skipper.

