Astroturf being used as mats in Rajasthan village

The turf was transported from place to place and ultimately led to people cutting it and using it. (Source: Reuters) The turf was transported from place to place and ultimately led to people cutting it and using it. (Source: Reuters)

The game of hockey despite its progress has not seen the expected growth in India. While there is no lack of facilities the lackadaisical attitude more often than not pulls the game backwards. In one such recent incident, reported by the Hindustan Times, a hockey turf (Astro Turf) which was supposed to be used in one of the fields in Jatwara ( a village in Rajasthan’s Dausa) is now being used as a doormat. Yes, you heard it right as a doormat.

The turf was earlier in use when Andrea Thumshirn, a primary league hockey player from Germany used to teach pupils in the village. But with her departure, the field lay bare. Now the ground is completely out of use and is a pale shadow of its past.

Amidst claims that pieces of turf had come along with Andrea Thumshirn, he denied it and said,” It lay behind their house for a long time. They must have cut the pieces from there.”

Recalling an incident she said, that the turf came from Germany in 2013 and was to be laid out at a government school in Mandawar, near Jatwara. However, locals stopped the work. ” “They gave a 14-page objection letter too. One of the reasons was that their annual fair was held on the school ground,” she said.

The turf was transported from place to place and ultimately led to people cutting it and using it. “If you asked them why they cut it, they would say others were doing the same,”, she added. However, she has now moved on to Karnataka to further work.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd