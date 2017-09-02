23rd fired in 23 years, sacked India hockey coach Roelant Oltmans says ‘can’t change system’

Oltmans is the 22nd coach to be sacked by India’s hockey federation in the last 23 years. (Source: File) Oltmans is the 22nd coach to be sacked by India’s hockey federation in the last 23 years. (Source: File)

Hockey India ended their four-year relationship with coach Roelant Oltmans via a brief email, informing him that he was sacked on Saturday. The decision was taken following a three-day review meeting chaired by ‘High Performance Director’ David John, who will now be the interim coach till a successor is identified. Oltmans was appointed in August 2015.

Oltmans is the 23rd coach to be sacked by India’s hockey federation in the last 23 years. He is the seventh foreigner — and the sixth in the last seven years — to be shown the door unceremoniously. The 63-year-old said he was ‘prepared’ for this eventuality. “If you come in India (sic) as a foreign coach, there is one thing for sure — before you finish your contract, you will be fired,” he told The Sunday Express.

Oltmans’s future was thrown into doubt in July after India’s dismal performance at the Hockey World League. The team finished sixth out of 10 teams in the tournament, with the defeats to minnows Malaysia and Canada denting the confidence Hockey India had in him. “We couldn’t beat these teams at the Olympics as well. If we cannot win against teams ranked below us, how can we even dream of beating Australia and Germany?” questioned former India goalkeeper B P Govinda, who was a part of the review panel.

Hockey India analysed India’s performance since the Rio Olympics at the three-day meeting. Oltmans gave two presentations, in which he chalked out the roadmap for the next four years. “He did not have the answers and was too defensive. He said the realistic target for Commonwealth Games was a top-four finish. But in the last two editions, India have reached the final. When we questioned him on this, he did not have a convincing reply,” Govinda said.

The players, too, were called for the meeting. According to sources, they alleged Oltmans favoured a “couple of players”, and that it affected the team’s morale and performance.

India’s performance over the last 12 months has stagnated. However, Oltmans instilled stability to the team since taking over in 2015. Under him, India won a silver medal at the Champions Trophy last year for the first time in over three decades while he also played a crucial role in India winning the junior World Cup last year.

However, like each of his predecessors, Oltmans too leaves the country disillusioned and miffed with the federation, saying not many foreigners will be keen to coach India if they are treated this way. “I can only say that at least in the area where I come from, not too many people are keen. I am not sure about others but of course there will always be someone like me who think they can change the system. But one thing is sure, you cannot change the system,” Oltmans said.

