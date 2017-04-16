Chandigarh Golf Club Elections: Grewal, Virk to battle it out for top post on Sunday

Ravinder Singh Virk, candidate Chandigarh golf club president election. Express photo Ravinder Singh Virk, candidate Chandigarh golf club president election. Express photo

It will be a battle between two-time executive committee member and sitting president Ravibir Singh Grewal (51) and one-time executive committee member and 2015 presidential post candidate Ravinder Singh Virk (63) for the coveted presidential post of the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. While Grewal, an alumnus of Doon School, Dehradun, runs an IT Company and a horticulture business, Virk, an alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, owns three testing and measuring instruments industrial units.

“Our top priority last year was to keep the golf course in a good condition. We revamped the bunkers in line with international standards and re-laid three greens as per USPGA regulations. We remodeled the golf range apart from bar counters and also provided chain links to protect the golf course from outside area besides overhauling the irrigation system. When I took over as president after IPS Mann’s death, we carried the work forward and want to focus on the repair and maintenance of the club in the coming term.

We made rapid progress in terms of lease issued with the Chandigarh administration as well,” said Grewal while speaking with Chandigarh Newsline. While Grewal’s team boasts of two-time committee member Arvind Bajaj, 1965 and 1971 war veteran Col Hardev Mann, Capt Mohanbir, Rohit Dagar, Kulbir Singh Brar, Sanjit Singh Bala, Shona A Singh, SPS Matharro, Col SDS Batth and Zorawar Singh, Virk’s panel comprises 3-4 new comers.

“One of the issues is that a lot of money has been wasted on experimentation in future apart from course maintenance charges being taken from members. There have been unnecessary weekend tournaments. There are 400 playing members and only selected few feature in such tournaments. Efforts should be made to bring national and international tournaments. We will also try to renegotiate the lease terms with the administration. At the moment, the compound interest factor is too much and the lease should be for 15 years. Also, junior golf is at a standstill with the junior range being opened to all. There should be specific focus on junior golfers at the club,” said Virk.

There are more than 1,800 permanent members of the Chandigarh Golf Club and around 100-1200 members are expected to cast their vote on Sunday. There are 400-500 playing members of the club and apart from the lease issue being undertaken by the Chandigarh administration, the club has not hosted any PGTI or IGU tournament after 2013. “We already have members tournaments and tournaments like Mercedes Trophy tournaments where members come and play. Regarding PGTI tournaments, there has been no sponsorer and if PGTI finds one then the tournament can be hosted at the club,” Grewal added.

