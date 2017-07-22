Aadil wins world title in junior golf

Bedi with his USA coach Bob Byman (right) on Thursday night. Express Bedi with his USA coach Bob Byman (right) on Thursday night. Express

PLAYING IN windy conditions, Chandigarh golfer 16-year-old Aadil Bedi claimed his first world title in the boys’ 15-16 years category in the World Star of Junior Golf Championship at Paiute Golf Course, Las Vegas, USA, on Thursday night. Bedi emerged as the winner with an overall score of 3-over-219 and won by four-shot margin over Pablo Alvaraj of Mexico.

“The conditions had been windy for the last three days and the par-score in the first round made me confident. I made three birdies in the last round which helped my score. Playing in USA and on the links golf course is always a challenge and more than 15 USA golfers played in my category. This win will also help me play British Junior Championship in UK and Junior Golf Championship in Florida, USA, next month,” said Bedi, a student of Vivek High School.

Earlier in May, Bedi had won the Amateur Championship in Singapore. The youngster, who trains under coach Jesse Grewal, also trains under USA coach Bob Byman, a PGA tour member. Bedi won two titles on the IGU circuit last year before winning the Western Indian Amateur Golf Championship in Mumbai in March.

“Aadil showed a lot of maturity in tough conditions and playing at the amateur level has helped him. He is highly focused and committed to win titles at the world level and we will aim to improve time-tested fundamentals to allow him exploit his full potential before he turns professional. It is good to see such a talent coming from India and mastering USA golf courses,” said Bob Byman who had one PGA tour win and four European Tour wins.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App