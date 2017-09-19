Women’s Professional Golf Tour 2017: Gaurika Bishnoi, Saaniya Sharma to be main contenders in absence of big 3

Gaurika Bishnoi is one of the most consistent performers of this year. (Source: Asian Golf Industry Federation) Gaurika Bishnoi is one of the most consistent performers of this year. (Source: Asian Golf Industry Federation)

Gaurika Bishnoi would look to recover lost ground while Saaniya Sharma, who ended her long title drought recently, will seek further improvement in her position on the Women’s Professional Golf Tour 2017 this week.

Gaurika was overtaken by Amandeep Drall last week on the Order of Merit and she would strive to cash in the absence of leading players, Amandeep, Vani Kapoor and Neha Tripathi, to get back to the top.

Amandeep leads Gaurika by only Rs. 13,100 at this stage. While Amandeep leads the Merit list, Gaurika and Gursimar follow her in second and third places and Saaniya is fourth.

Amandeep, Vani and Neha are playing in Europe this week at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open in Spain. Vani (3), Amandeep (2) and Neha (1) have won six of the 11 legs of the Hero WPG Tour so far.

Saaniya, a seasoned golfer from Chandigarh, will lead the field this week as the 12th leg of the Hero WPG gets underway on Wednesday at the Delhi Golf Club course. She has been paired with Tvesa Malik and Suchtira Ramesh.

Gaurika has been paired with Afshan Fatima, who has had some decent results, but is still looking for her first title, and Gursimar Badwal, who has won twice this season. Gaurika one of the most consistent performers this season has won only once but been in contention very often.

Smriti Mehra, one of the flag bearers of Indian women’s golf, is also in the field this week alongside Mehar Atwal and Ankita Tiwana.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App