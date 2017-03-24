Vani Kapoor wins second title of the season

Vani Kapoor’s lone birdie on her way out came on the 6th hole. (Source: Twitter) Vani Kapoor’s lone birdie on her way out came on the 6th hole. (Source: Twitter)

Vani Kapoor carded three-over 74 on the final day to claim her second title of the season in the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course in Pune.

Gaurika Bishnoi and Amandeep Drall were tied second with identical scores of 225 after 54 holes. The Rs 6,00,000 event culminated on Friday.

New Delhi’s Vani had an uneasy start, carding a bogey on the 3rd hole and a double on the 7th. Her lone birdie on her way out came on the 6th hole.

Sensing victory, she played with caution in the latter half, and carded a birdie on the 14th hole after two consecutive bogeys on the 12th and 13th. She finished with a total score of 216 and won by an impressive margin of nine shots.

Gurgaon’s Gaurika Bishnoi had a good start, carding a bogey free front nine, with a birdie on the 3rd hole. She could not sustain the momentum on her way in and carded bogeys on the 15th and 17th to finish the round with a score of one over 72 and the best on the day.

Panchkula’s Amandeep Drall was not at her best as she carded a birdie less round with a string of errors on the 2nd, 3rd, 11th, 12th and 18th holes, to finish the round with a score of five over 76.

Hero MotoCorp sponsored Sharmila Nicollet was placed fourth with a total score of 227 at the end of the final round. Sharmila’s lone birdie came on the 18th hole, while she dropped shots on the 4th, 8th, 11th and 12th. She also carded a double on the 3rd to finish the round with a score of five over 76.

Kapurthala’s Gursimar Badwal carded a birdie on the 7th hole, while dropping shots on the 1st, 4th, 11th, 12th and 16th to finish in fifth position with a total score of 228.

Kolkata’s Siddhi Kapoor was placed sixth with a score of 232, followed by Pune’s Shweta Galande in seventh at 234 and Sonam Chugh, Mehar Atwal and Saaniya Sharma in tied eighth with identical totals of 239.

The Tour will resume after a short break.

