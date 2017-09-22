Only in Express

Vani Kapoor shoots even par in first round in Spain

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor shot even par 72 with five birdies against five bogeys to lie tied-52nd at the end of the first round in the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Femenino in Marbella on Friday.

By: PTI | Published:September 22, 2017 9:34 pm
Vani Kapoor, Vani Kapoor India, Costa del Sol Open, sports news, golf, Indian Express Vani Kapoor shot even par 72 with five birdies. (Source: File)
The other two Indians in the field — Neha Tripathi (75) was tied-89 and Amandeep Drall (77) was tied-109th — and will need solid rounds to make the cut.

At the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina England’s Georgia Hall came home with five birdies and an eagle to fire a seven-under-par 65 and take the joint lead with Natalia Escuriola Martinez of Spain and Italian Diana Luna.

Escuriola Martinez played steadily with eight birdies and one dropped shot during her round.

Suzann Pettersen, Carlota Ciganda and the 2013 tournament champion Lee-Anne Pace are one back in joint fourth place after rounds of 66.

French duo of Marion Ricordeau and Celine Herbin shared seventh on five-under-par, with joint ninth place occupied by England’s Gabriella Cowley, Valentine Derrey of France and Lydia Hall from Wales.

