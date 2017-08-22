Vani Kapoor set to extend winning run on Hero Women’s Professional Tour

The 23-year-old Vani, who has won three times in the four starts she has made this season on the domestic WPG Tour, is also gunning for the Hero Order of Merit. (Source: File) The 23-year-old Vani, who has won three times in the four starts she has made this season on the domestic WPG Tour, is also gunning for the Hero Order of Merit. (Source: File)

Vani Kapoor, who shot three rounds par or under to win the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour, will seek to keep her winning streak going as she tees up at the ninth leg in Bangalore on Wednesday.

The event is being held at Prestige Golfshire, one of the premier courses in the country.

The 23-year-old Vani, who has won three times in the four starts she has made this season on the domestic WPG Tour, is also gunning for the Hero Order of Merit, where she lies third behind Gaurika Bishnoi and Amandeep Drall.

While Gaurika has played all eight events held so far and won once, Amandeep has played six and won two. Vani has played just four and won three of them.

Vani and Amandeep have also been playing on international Tours in Asia and Europe.

The Rs. 6 lakh ninth leg will once again see a battle between Vani, Amandeep, Gaurika and Neha Tripathi, who is yet to explode into form this season.

Vani has been paired with Siddhi Kapoor and amateur Pranavi Urs, while Amandeep goes out in the first group as a two-ball with Sonam Chugh.

Gaurika has been paired with Neha and Trisha Sunil in the second to last group, while the last group has Gursimar Badwal, amateur Rhea P Saravanan and Mehar Atwal.

