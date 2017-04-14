Latest News

Vani Kapoor lies tied 57th at Lalla Meryem Cup

Vani Kapoor picked up birdies on the second, ninth, 11th, 12th and 14th holes, with just a single mistake on the par-4 13th.

By: PTI | Rabat | Published:April 14, 2017 11:17 am

Vani Kapoor was the only Indian to have made the cut as she shot a three-over 75 to be placed tied 57th at the end of the first round of Lalla Meryem Cup.

The other three Indians – Neha Tripathi (78) in tied 91st, Amandeep Drall (80) and Saaniya Sharma (80) were further down at tied 111th place. India’s top ranked women’s star, Aditi Ashok, is playing on the LPGA Tour this week in Hawaii.

Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh opened with a four-under-par 68 to take a one-stroke lead.

The 23-year-old from Aberdeen had five birdies and one bogey on the Blue Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam and said that she would go to bed happy knowing that she was ahead of Suzann Pettersen, Nicole Garcia, Klára Spilková and Lydia Hall.

She picked up birdies on the second, ninth, 11th, 12th and 14th holes, with just a single mistake on the par-4 13th.

