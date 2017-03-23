Vani Kapoor continues to be in driver’s seat on Day 2

Vani Kapor had a shaky start, carding bogeys on the 3rd and 5th holes, but she quickly regained composure. (Source: Twitter) Vani Kapor had a shaky start, carding bogeys on the 3rd and 5th holes, but she quickly regained composure. (Source: Twitter)

Vani Kapoor continued her fine run, carding one over 72 to maintain the lead on the second day of the Hero Women’s Professional Gold Tour 2017 at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Trailing her by a margin of seven shots is Panchkula’s Amandeep Drall with a total score of 149 after 36 holes in the INR 6,00,000 event, which will culminate on Friday.

Delhi’s Vani had a shaky start, carding bogeys on the 3rd and 5th holes, but she quickly regained composure and carded birdies on the 6th and 7th to neutralise the damage in her front nine.

On her way in, she carded a birdie on the 14th while dropping shots on the 17th and 18th holes to finish the second round with an even par total of 142.

With a comfortable cushion of seven shots, Vani is well placed to annex her second title of the season.

Amandeep carded the lone birdie of her front nine on the 3rd hole, while dropping shots on the 2nd, 6th and 7th. On the return, she carded birdies on the 11th and 13th, but undid the good work with a bogey on the 12th and a double on the 16th to finish the round with a score of three over 74.

Hero MotoCorp sponsored Sharmila Nicollet is placed third after the second round with a total score of 151. Her card on the day included birdies on the 8th, 11th and 13th holes, while dropping shots on the 2nd, 4th and 7th. She also carded a triple bogey on the 5th hole.

Gurgaon’s Gaurika Bishnoi and Kapurthala’s Gursimar Badwal are tied fourth with identical scores of 153 after the second day’s play.

Gaurika carded a birdie less round while dropping shots on the 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 13th holes. She also carded a triple bogey on the 18th hole finishing her round with a score of seven over 78.

Gursimar’s card on the day included her lone birdie on the 2nd hole. She carded bogeys on the 1st, 10th, 11th and 15th holes, with double bogeys on the 8th and 12th.

Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma and Delhi’s Mehar Atwal are tied sixth with identical scores of 158 after 36 holes, followed by Shweta Galande and Trisha Sunil in tied eighth position with identical scores of 158.

