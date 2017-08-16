India @ 70
United States star Lexi Thompson fighting virus ahead of Solheim Cup

Juli Inkster says Lexi Thompson has had a sore throat the past three days and been limited in practice. Thompson had to skip a news conference Wednesday. The Solheim Cup begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

By: AP | Iowa | Published:August 16, 2017 1:00 am
Lexi Thompson, Juli Inkster, Rolex Rankings, Solheim Cup Lexi Thompson is second in the Rolex Rankings. (Source: Reuters)
Star U.S. golfer Lexi Thompson has a virus, and captain Juli Inkster is worried about her status for this weekend’s Solheim Cup.

Inkster says Thompson has had a sore throat the past three days and been limited in practice. Thompson had to skip a news conference Wednesday.

Thompson is second in the Rolex Rankings. She’s the highest-rated player in the biennial tournament between the top American and European female golfers.

The Solheim Cup begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

