United States star Lexi Thompson fighting virus ahead of Solheim Cup

Star U.S. golfer Lexi Thompson has a virus, and captain Juli Inkster is worried about her status for this weekend’s Solheim Cup.

Inkster says Thompson has had a sore throat the past three days and been limited in practice. Thompson had to skip a news conference Wednesday.

Thompson is second in the Rolex Rankings. She’s the highest-rated player in the biennial tournament between the top American and European female golfers.

The Solheim Cup begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

