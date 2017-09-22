Tvesa Malik bags second title of the season on Hero WPG Tour

Tvesa Malik became the fourth player to win multiple titles this season. (Source: File) Tvesa Malik became the fourth player to win multiple titles this season. (Source: File)

Tvesa Malik clinched the title at the 12th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour on a day when scoring was rather tough due to rains, combined with the challenging Delhi golf course in New Delhi.

21-year-old, who turned pro midway through this season, surged way ahead of the rest of the field despite the tough weather conditions as she shot the day’s best score of 73 to win her second title in five starts.

The next score was 79 by three players, including third-placed Saaniya Sharma, Gaurika Bishnoi and Ankita Tiwana. Siddhi Kapoor (81) was second, while Saaniya Sharma (79) was third.

Tvesa, who kick-started her pro career with a win in the seventh leg of the Tour, had four bogeys in her first 11 holes, including three in a row from sixth to eighth. But she birdied the 12th and then had two superb birdies on 16th and 17th to card 73 and a total of 220.

Tvesa became the fourth player to win multiple titles this season after Vani Kapoor (3), Amandeep Drall (2) and Gursimar Badwal (2).

Second placed Siddhi, who shared the lead with Tvesa for the first two days, carded 81, including two birdies, seven bogeys and two doubles and aggregated 228.

A further four shots behind was the winner of the 11th leg, Saaniya (79), who had two birdies against seven bogeys and one double.

Afshan Fatima, who had a share of the lead after the first round, carded a second successive 80 and finished fourth at 234, while Gursimar Badwal (82) and Smriti Mehra (82) were tied fifth.

Gaurika Bishnoi (79) reclaimed her top position on the Hero Order of Merit despite finishing seventh and Ankita Tiwana (79) was eighth. Amandeep’s absence helped Gaurika to get back to the top of the Order of Merit. Gaurika (Rs. 9,06,400) leads Amandeep (Rs. 8,77,500) by just over 30,000, while Gursimar (Rs.7,39,200) is third and Saaniya (Rs. 6.76,000) is at fourth.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App