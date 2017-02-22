Menu
  • Tushar Saigal, Yogesh Batra qualify for National Finals of Mercedes Trophy

Tushar Saigal CAT – A (0-17) and Yogesh Batra CAT – B (17-24) ended the day at a nett score of 70.8 and 73.6 respectively.

Farmers Insurance Golf There will be two more qualification spots available on Day 3 of the Gurugram Leg.

Tushar Saigal and Yogesh Batra qualified for the National Finals on the second day of the 10th leg of MercedesTrophy.

The qualifications on Day 2 take the number to four qualifications. There will be two more qualification spots available on Day 3 of the Gurugram Leg.

Tushar Saigal CAT – A (0-17) and Yogesh Batra CAT – B (17-24) ended the day at a nett score of 70.8 and 73.6 respectively. They will now be playing the National Finals scheduled in the Pune Oxford Golf Resort, to be held in Pune from March 15 -17.

The best gross winner for the day was Mayur Rastogi with a gross score of 75.

Ravi Chopra won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the 15th hole with a drive of 279 yards, while Rochak Grover won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 3 ft. from the pin on hole 12.

In the Mercedes – Benz straightest drive contest played on hole 15, Mukta Malhotra was declared the winner while in the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots was won by Manish Dubey on hole 2.

