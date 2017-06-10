Tiger Woods told arresting officer he had taken Xanax: Report

Tiger Woods released a statement saying he had experienced an unexpected reaction to prescription medicines. (Source: AP) Tiger Woods released a statement saying he had experienced an unexpected reaction to prescription medicines. (Source: AP)

Tiger Woods told police he had taken the anti-anxiety drug Xanax when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in Florida last month, golf.channel.com reported on its website on Friday.

The website posted the unredacted Jupiter Police Department report from the incident on May 29, when Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes by the side of a road in the early hours of the morning.

“I asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax’,” police officer Christopher Fandry wrote in the report.

Xanax, the generic version of which is called alprazolam, is often prescribed to treat anxiety and depression and is also commonly used as sleep medication because of its sedatory effect.

The 41-year-old tested negative for alcohol after his arrest and later released a statement saying he had experienced an unexpected reaction to prescription medicines.

Woods is the winner of 14 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus, but has hardly played in the last 22 months, during which time he has had multiple back surgeries.

