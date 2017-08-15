Tiger Woods had five drugs in system at time of arrest: Reports

Tiger Woods was arrested, and then released, at the end of May for impaired driving. (Source: AP) Tiger Woods was arrested, and then released, at the end of May for impaired driving. (Source: AP)

Former World No 1 Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May, as per a report by ESPN that was published on Monday. The reported cited a copy of the toxicology report which said Woods had Hydrocodone, the generic form of a painkiller branded as Vicodin; Hydromorphone, a painkiller known as Dilaudid; Alprazolam, a mood and sleep drug known as Xanax; Zolpidem, a sleep drug known as Ambien; and Delta-9 carboxy THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his system when he was arrested by the police.

It is unclear at this stage if Woods had prescriptions for these medications. It must be made clear here that marijuana for medicinal purposes is legal in Florida.

Woods had checked into a clinic in June for treatment to help deal with prescription drugs. He’s faced a drop in performances with his off the course activity dominating the headlines more than his on the course play with the former World No 1 still playing catch up to Jack Nicklaus who has 18 majors to Woods’ 14. He had said last month that he had completed the treatment.

“As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications,” Woods said in a statement. “Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realise now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”

Local police had found Woods stopped on the side of a Palm Beach-area road in his Mercedes at about 3 AM (7 AM GMT) on May 29. As per the police report from the incident, Woods had “extremely slow and slurred speech” when being awakened by a police officer. But he was co-operative and told officers that he takes several several prescriptions, including Xanax.

The golfer who was headed away from his registered address could not recall where he was going and told police that he was returning from Los Angeles. A blood test conducted later showed he had a painkiller Vicodin and the antidepressant Xanax in his system but there was no alcohol content. He was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and improperly stopping his vehicle. Following the arrest, Woods released a statement where he apologised to the fans and blamed the incident on prescription medication that he was taking to manage pain for his back surgery that had also stalled his career.

