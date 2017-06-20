Tiger Woods getting professional help to manage medication and insomnia

Tiger Woods was arrested and then released at the end of May for impaired driving. (Source: AP) Tiger Woods was arrested and then released at the end of May for impaired driving. (Source: AP)

Tiger Woods, arrested three weeks ago for impaired driving, said he is receiving “professional help” to manage his medications and help cope

with back pain and a sleep disorder. Woods, a 14-time major golf champion who has not won a PGA Tour title since 2013, was arrested May 29 when police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep at the wheel of his car on a road.

A police report uncovered by The Golf Channel said Woods told authorities he had not been drinking but had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Xanax, which can be used to treat insomnia.

Woods, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, although he did not show any sign of alcohol in a breathalyser test. His arraignment on those charges has been set for August 9. In his first comments since the release of police video footage showing him struggling to pass a sobriety test, Woods said he has sought aid in fighting medicating issues. “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Woods wrote in a posting on Twitter. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour.” Leigh Steinberg, Woods’s agent, told ESPN that Woods was undergoing “in-patient treatment.”

Last month, Woods announced he had undergone a fourth back surgery that would cause him to miss the rest of the season, ending a comeback that began last December but lasted only three tournaments. Woods, who last won a major title at the 2008 US Open, has won 79 career PGA titles, three shy of Sam Snead’s all- time record. Next week’s PGA event in suburban Washington is operated by Woods’s charity foundation, with Woods often serving as host.

