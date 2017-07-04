Tiger Woods completes program to deal with medications

Tiger Woods said that there was no alcohol involved after the arrest and blamed the incident on an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” (Source: AP) Tiger Woods said that there was no alcohol involved after the arrest and blamed the incident on an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” (Source: AP)

Tiger Woods has stated that he completed a program to help him manage medications he used to deal with back pain. Woods checked himself in after being arrested in the wee hours of May 29 for driving under influence of alcohol. “I recently completed an out of state private intensive program. I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I’ve received,” Woods said on Twitter.

The former world number one said that there was no alcohol involved after the arrest and blamed the incident on an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” Woods also had passed a breathalyzer test, according to the police report pertaining to the incident. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” said Woods, “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods has had several surgeries to relieve lingering back pain. A 79-time winner on the PGA Tour, Woods has not won a major title since his win at the 2008 US Open. Since the end of 2013, he has competed in only 19 events on the PGA Tour recording one top-10 finish during that period. Woods made a comeback from back surgery in December in the Bahamas but has played only twice this year, missing the cut at Torrey Pines and withdrawing from the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic in February.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd