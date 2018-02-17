  • Associate Sponsor
Tiger Woods commits to play next week in Honda Classic

Tiger Woods has committed to play in next week's Honda Classic, marking the first time in three years he has entered in tournaments on successive weeks.

February 17, 2018
Tiger Woods, Tiger Woods news, Tiger Woods updates, Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour, sports news, golf, Indian Express Tiger Woods will compete in his first official tournament since last April. (Source: AP)
Tiger Woods has committed to play in next week’s Honda Classic, marking the first time in three years he has entered in tournaments on successive weeks, the PGA Tour event said on Friday.

The tournament, at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is near Woods’ South Florida home. He is currently playing at the Genesis Open in Southern California. Woods had been undecided as late as early this week on whether he would play in the tournament for the first time since 2014.

The last time the 14 times major winner competed on consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour was the 2015 PGA Championship and the Wyndham Championship, the tour said.

