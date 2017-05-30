Tiger Woods blames mix of prescription medicine for drunk driving arrest

Tiger Woods, was one of the most dominant figures in golf for nearly a decade. (Source: File) Tiger Woods, was one of the most dominant figures in golf for nearly a decade. (Source: File)

Tiger Woods said an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine and not alcohol was the reason for his arrest. He said that he wasn’t aware that the mix of medications would affect him “so strongly. He also stated that he understands the severity of his actions and that he will ensure that this is never repeated.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” said Woods, “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” Woods said he wanted to apologize to his family, friends and fans, adding that “I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again,” he said.

Woods, who was one of the most dominant figures in golf for nearly a decade but hasn’t played since the past four months. Woods has not been seen at a golf tournament since he opened with a 77 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February, withdrawing the next day because of back spasms. He was in Los Angeles for the Genesis Open, run by his Tiger Woods Foundation, but he did not come to the course at Riviera because of his back.

He was no. 1 in the world rankings between 2005 and 2010 and has been the world’s highest paid athlete for several years but has not been a factor since his last victory in August 2013 as he battled through back surgeries from a week before the 2014 Masters until his most recent fusion surgery on his lower back a month ago.

This was the first time Woods has run into trouble off the golf course since he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his home in 2009. This led to revelations of multiple extra marrital affairs that saw a sensational fall from grace for the golfer.

