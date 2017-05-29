Tiger Woods arrested, then released on drunk driving charges

Former World No 1 Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on charges of drunk driving and later released on his own recognisance, as per local reports. Woods, who has won 14 majors in his illustrious career, was taken into custody at about 3 AM local time (0700 GMT, 12.30 PM IST) near his Jupiter Island home and was released a few hours later, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Woods is currently out of action after undergoing his fourth back surgery in April. However despite his absence from the game, he had said last week that he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf. “Presently, I’m not looking ahead,” Woods had written on his website.

“I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

Tiger Woods was booked at 7 AM by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: AP) Tiger Woods was booked at 7 AM by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: AP)

Woods has previously been in the news for activity away from the golf course. His private life was thrown into public eye in late 2009 over allegations of affairs with several women and ultimately led to the end of his marriage.

Those allegations too came to light after an early morning car accident outside his Florida home that grew into a sex scandal which turned his previously unblemished life and career upside down.

(With Reuters inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd