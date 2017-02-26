Tejinder Singh Sodhi Qualifies for the National Finals of Mercedes Trophy

Tejinder ended the day at a nett score of 70.8 (Source: AP) Tejinder ended the day at a nett score of 70.8 (Source: AP)

Tejinder Singh Sodhi qualified for the MercedesTrophy 2017 golf tournament’s National Finals at the end of its Jaipur leg here.

Tejinder ended the day at a nett score of 70.8. He will now be playing the National Finals scheduled in the Pune Oxford Golf Resort, to be held in Pune from March 15 – 17, 2017.

The best gross winner for the day was Siddharth Sharma with a score of 74. There were a host of other prizes on offer on the day.

Prominent winners included Sahil Sharma who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the ninth hole with a mammoth drive of 290 yards. Devendra Rajawat won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 5 ft. 5 inches from the pin on hole 16.

The Jaipur leg is the eleventh leg of the 12-city tournament which kick started the MercedesTrophy globally. This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide.

The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action in 12 cities engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before.

Mercedes Trophy’s next stop will be at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida from 1st – 3rd March.