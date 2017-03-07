SSP Chawrasia’s wait for Rio 2016 Olympics money continues

SSP Chawrasia was included in the TOP scheme ahead of the Olympics, (Source: File) SSP Chawrasia was included in the TOP scheme ahead of the Olympics, (Source: File)

Leading Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia is yet to receive the Rs 30 lakh promised by the government towards preparation for the Rio Olympics held in August last year.

“I had written to the Sports Ministry sometime ago and I have got a response from them. They want me to complete the required paper work and submit it to them,” said Chawrasia, who will defend his Hero Indian Open title here this week.

“I think they are right in asking for paper work but with so much travelling as professional golfers it gets tough for us to go about the procedures. Hopefully it will be sorted out soon,” he said further.

Sports Ministry officials were not available to comment on Chawrasia’s claims.

Chawrasia, who was included in the TOP scheme ahead of the Olympics, did not have a good experience at the Rio Olympics where he hit out at the Indian Olympic Association for treating the golfers like servants.

Talking about the USD 1.75 million event this week, the five-time Asian Tour winner said it will be tricky to play at the Gary Player-designed DLF Golf and Country Club.

He had won his maiden Indian Open crown at the Delhi Golf Club last year.

Chawrasia will be focused on the placing the ball around the course.

“This week there will be a lot of mind games. It will be tricky. Placing the ball will be tricky so a lot luck is needed. Chances of hitting birdies will depend on the placement,” he said.

He also welcomed the change in venue for the biggest golfing event in the country.

“It can only be good if the tournament happens all over India. Every course has a different character. The mistakes that we make at a particular course will be rectified if we play on different courses.”

It was a landmark last year for the Indian who won two big titles.

“2016 has been my best year but I have set bigger targets. I have been working on my whole game and not only swing. The focus is on reducing the mistakes,” he added.