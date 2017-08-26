SSP Chawrasia tied second in Denmark golf tournament

Buoyed by the long due Arjuna Award, which he gets next week from the President of India, SSP Chawrasia was in fine form as he moved into tied-second around the midway mark of the Made in Denmark golf tournament on the European Tour, here.

Chawrasia shot a bogey free 67 in the first round and on a windy second day he added three-under on a tough day for scoring.

Chawrasia is bogey free in 36 holes and at seven-under he is tied second and one behind leader Steve Webster (64-70) at the Par-71 Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort.

Webster of England is in lead at eight-under with rounds of 64 and 70, while Paul Dunne (67-68) is one shot behind tied with Chawrasia.

Chawrasia has four European Tour titles among the six international titles he has won. But all four of them have come on home soil in India and he is looking for success in Europe. On the first day he had four birdies and no bogeys in an error free round.

“Coming back bogey free always feels good and to do it for two days, especially on a day when it was so windy was even more satisfying,” said Chawrasia, who finished tied-ninth at Made in Denmark in 2014.

Chawrasia birdied the fourth, 10th, 15th and 17th on first day and on second day, starting from the 10th he birdied 17th, third and seventh.

Last week Chawrasia was named as the winner of the Arjuna Award for golf. It is the highest sporting award and he follows Indian golf star like Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal, Jyoti Randhawa, Shiv Kapur and Anirban Lahiri, who have got the award in the past.

“That award for certainly a mental boost,” admitted Chawrasia. “You do feel good when you are recognised for your achievements.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App