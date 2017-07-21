SSP Chawrasia, S Chikkarangappa look for success in TAKE Solutions Masters

The new and young winners will have to contend with established stars like the current No. 2 on the Order of Merit, SSP Chawrasia. (Source: File) The new and young winners will have to contend with established stars like the current No. 2 on the Order of Merit, SSP Chawrasia. (Source: File)

Bengaluru-born golfer S Chikkarangappa, will now seek to take his success to a higher level at the inaugural USD 300,000 TAKE Solutions Masters

scheduled to be held here from August 3 to 6.

The event, which will be staged for the first time on the Asian Tour after being held previously on the secondary Asian Development Tour (ADT) in 2014 and 2015, saw Chikka emerge as the winner on both occasions.

As the second half of the season on the Asian Tour gets underway, the Indian golfers will get a new home event to excel in. TAKE Solutions Masters also give a chance for many youngsters like Chikka, Gurgaon’s Shubhankar Sharma, Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi among numerous youngsters to make a

bid for their maiden Asian Tour event.

The new and young winners will have to contend with established stars like the current No. 2 on the Order of Merit, SSP Chawrasia, who is also a six-time winner on Asian Tour, four of them being on European Tour.

The field also includes Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Thaworn Wiratchant and Prayad Marksaeng making it one of the most interesting events.

The region’s premier Tour has celebrated the emergence of four new winners in Australian Todd Sinnott, Malaysia’s Nicholas Fung, Thai duo Jazz Janewattananond and Rattanon Wannasrichan, who are all in their twenties, in the first 10 events of the 2017 season.

The Tour now hopes to unearth more new talents to show the growing strength of Asian golf as the elite 150-man field from 18 different countries compete for top honours at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) Golf Course.

Chawrasia said, “TAKE Solutions event is very dear to me, as it is my sponsor’s event and also I want to win the first Asian Tour event in Bengaluru – I have already won in Delhi and Gurgaon and now I want to do that here.”

Chikka was also confident. “I know the KGA course well and it is my home and where I have had a lot of success. Now is my chance to strike it on the Asian Tour at home.”

Other notable players include Thailand’s Prom Meesawat and Panuphol Pittayarat, Indians Rashid Khan and Rahil Gangjee, Mithun Perera of Sri Lanka, as well as Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh and Masahiro Kawamura of Japan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App