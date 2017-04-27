SSP Chawrasia opens with 71 in China Open

SSP Chawrasia had three birdies against two bogeys in his round. (Source: File) SSP Chawrasia had three birdies against two bogeys in his round. (Source: File)

Four-time European Tour winner, SSP Chawrasia opened with a sedate one-under 71 that put him in Tied 41st place at Volvo China Open.

Chawrasia, who retained his Hero Indian Open title last month, had three birdies against two bogeys in his round.

Chawrasia’s fellow Indians Jeev Milkha Singh, a former winner of the event in 2006, shot one-over 73 to be Tied-74, while seven-time winner on Asian Tour, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who turned 29 today, carded two-over 74 to be Tied-93rd.

Meanwhile, Alexander Levy maintained his excellent record in China as he recorded an opening 63 to take the first-round lead at the Volvo China Open.

Chawrasia, who started from tenth birdied par-3s on 12th and 16th and dropped shots on par-4 15th and 17th to turn in even par. On the second nine, the front stretch of the Topwin Golf Club, he birdied par-5 fourth and parred the rest of the holes.

Jeev had a double bogey on par-4 fifth and birdied three others and also had two other bogeys.

Levy, who won here in 2014, has not missed a cut in China in seven appearances, recording five further top 25 finishes and a top 30 here at Topwin Golf and Country Club last season. Making nine birdies in a bogey-free effort he is a shot ahead of Pablo Larrazábal.

The next lot in Tied-third was three shots behind Larrazabal, at 67 each with South African duo Dean Burmester and George Coetzee, Swede Peter Hanson, Frenchman Raphaël Jacquelin and England’s James Morrison.

Levy is looking to become the first man to win the Volvo China Open twice and take his tally of European Tour wins to four, the same as Larrazábal.

Englishman Anthony Wall – making his 500th European Tour start this week – recorded a one-under par 71. American Ryan Dillon fired a five over par 77 but was left celebrating the 14th hole-in-one of the season as he holed a seven iron from 180 yards on the 13th.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 8:20 pm