SSP Chawrasia moves up to tied 40th in China Open

India’s SSP Chawrasia played a superb bogey-free round of four-under 68 to make a significant move up to tied-40th in the Volvo China Open on Saturday.

Chawrasia, who had a fair number of birdies on first two days also, gave away a lot of bogeys, too. But on Saturday he ensured a clean card of 68 to get to five-under 211.

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli will take a three-shot lead into the final day of after a flawless third round 64 took him to 19-under at the Topwin Golf and Country Club in Huairou, Beijing.

Chawrasia, who won his previous start at the Hero Indian Open last month, said:”It was nice to come back with a clean card. I have given away a lot of shots despite getting a lot of birdies. Hopefully, I can keep this momentum going on Sunday.”

Fritelli leads from Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal (70) on 16-under with Alexander Levy (71) of France four shots further back on 12-under.

While Frittelli remained ice cool on what was the hottest April day in Huairou for 66 years, Larrazabal failed to put any heat on his playing partner and was forced to settle for a 70 (-2) at the end of a round that included three bogeys.

