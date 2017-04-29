Latest News

SSP Chawrasia moves up to tied 40th in China Open

SSP Chawrasia, who had a fair number of birdies on first two days also, gave away a lot of bogeys, too.

By: PTI | Published:April 29, 2017 7:13 pm
SSP Chawrasia, Chawrasia, Hong Kong Open golf, golf india, golf news, sports news SSP Chawrasia ensured a clean card of 68 to get to five-under 211. (File photo)

India’s SSP Chawrasia played a superb bogey-free round of four-under 68 to make a significant move up to tied-40th in the Volvo China Open on Saturday.

Chawrasia, who had a fair number of birdies on first two days also, gave away a lot of bogeys, too. But on Saturday he ensured a clean card of 68 to get to five-under 211.

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli will take a three-shot lead into the final day of after a flawless third round 64 took him to 19-under at the Topwin Golf and Country Club in Huairou, Beijing.

Chawrasia, who won his previous start at the Hero Indian Open last month, said:”It was nice to come back with a clean card. I have given away a lot of shots despite getting a lot of birdies. Hopefully, I can keep this momentum going on Sunday.”

Fritelli leads from Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal (70) on 16-under with Alexander Levy (71) of France four shots further back on 12-under.

While Frittelli remained ice cool on what was the hottest April day in Huairou for 66 years, Larrazabal failed to put any heat on his playing partner and was forced to settle for a 70 (-2) at the end of a round that included three bogeys.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai