SSP Chawrasia lies tied-15th at Nordea Masters in Sweden

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia overcame a crippling double bogey on the back nine to keep himself close to the leaders at the halfway stage of the Nordea Masters at the Par-73 Barseback Golf and Country Club. With 71-73, Chawrasia was lying tied-15th, but many golfers were still on the course.

One of the golfers yet to finish was India’s other star Shiv Kapur, who shot 73 in the first round but was two-under through five holes in the second.

At two-under, he was also tied-15th but with 13 more holes to play.

Chawrasia, winner of four European Tour titles in his career, added an even par 73 to his first round 71.

Chawrasia started with an early birdie, but a double bogey on third set him back. But he fought back well with seven straight pars and the back-to-back birdies on 11th and 12th. A late bogey on 17th was a dampner, but he was still home in even par.

Graeme Storm produced a big finish to take a share of the clubhouse lead on day two. The Englishman only kept his card last season after Patrick Reed failed to play the required number of events but he has grasped his second chance with both hands, winning the BMW SA Open hosted by City of Ekurhuleni and finishing in the top ten at last week’s BMW PGA Championship.

A 68 today moved him to five under alongside Qualifying School graduate Max Orrin, who signed for a 73, Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Italian Renato Paratore, who were playing their front nine in round two.

