Indian Open: It seems like SSP Chawrasia, say the birdies

A steady wind was blowing across the DLF Golf and Country Club on Friday, and there was but one name floating in it. “Shot, SSP!” the spectators shouted whenever their man nailed an approach. “Go Chow!” they screamed every time he sank a birdie. Even the scorecard carriers couldn’t remain unaffected. “Cho’rasiya aaj bade lambe-lambe putt gira raha,” they excitedly shared with the stewards at every hole.

While his audience addressed him with whatever rolled off their tongues easily, the name SSP Chawrasia lived up to in the second round of the Hero Indian Open 2017 was his nickname on the circuit: “Chip-putt-sia”. For the 38-year-old defending champion, easily the best short game exponent in the country today, arrived with a red-hot putter and holed some monster ones en route to a five-under 67, only the second bogey-free card of the week on a wicked course. When he returned to the clubhouse, which coincided with the suspension of play due to bad weather for the second consecutive day, Chawrasia, who was six off the pace after the first round, was leading the field by one stroke.

Chawrasia’s choice of attire on Friday was interesting: a pair of black pants and a flaming-red t-shirt. It’s the most recognisable colour combination in golf, thanks to 14 Majors and 79 career PGA Tour trophies that Tiger Woods has lifted donning it.

And while Chawrasia is a slightly-built man and not a strapping six-footer like Tiger, and his default expression is an affable smile rather than a scowl permanently etched on the face, the Indian’s putting was decidedly Woodsian.

On these fiendishly fast greens, he rolled in a 50-footer on the treacherous 14th, holed a 28-footer on the fifth, and drained an up-and-down 20-footer on the eighth – all birdies – before, as if to show he was human, conjured a lip-out from two feet on the ninth and final hole.

“First day I was level par as I was a little bit scared because it’s a new course and very tricky. Overall I played good today,” Chawrasia said after his round. “My hitting was really good and some putts dropped…Yesterday I played good but missed a few putts. (Today) I did miss a few but I made a few too, so they equal out,” he said, flashing a 200-watt smile.

Often when you watch Chawrasia play, you get the impression that he has honed his putting as an evolutionary weapon to hold him in good stead against modern golfers, who hit the ball far. Chawrasia is modest off the tee, often focusing on somehow making the greens in regulation. And then the ball is in his territory.

The par-five eighth hole on Friday was a case in point. Playing in the same group as Chawrasia, the strapping David Horsey, the first-round leader who was a stroke ahead of the Indian after 34 holes, and the big-hitting Aussie Scott Hend, were on the green in two. Chowrasia took three, and still his lie was nearly identical to Horsey’s: almost seven yards from the hole with a steep upward slope in between. The Englishman three-putted from his position for a bogey; Hend lipped out from five feet, but Chawrasia read the line perfectly, used the precise amount of force and snatched the lead with a birdie. It’s sheer talent, it can’t be familiarity, because like Horsey and Hend, Chawrasia, too, is playing on this revamped course for the first time.

“I’m getting used to it (the course) but I’m still learning. Two more days and I’ll try to keep learning how to play this. This is no doubt a difficult course. It’s tougher than the Delhi Golf Course (the traditional venue of the Indian Open where Chawrasia won last year),” he said.

While intimacy with the course isn’t a factor, familiarity with the surroundings has always been critical for the Kolkatan. Though he has been playing regularly on the European Tour and in Asia, his game is a different beast when playing in India. It’s over here that he has won all but one of his 15 professional titles, including three European Tour events (Indian Masters in 2008, Avantha Masters in 2011 and last year’s Indian Open). So what’s the secret of his performance in India?

“Even when I’m playing outside India, I’m playing good,” he said and laughed, hinting at his Asian Tour Manila World Masters win last year – his first triumph overseas.

“I’ve played many times here and I’m used to many of the courses, except this one. This course is totally new. But, yes, maybe because it’s home, I have confidence,” he offered.