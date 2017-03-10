SSP Chawrasia grabs one-stroke lead on Day 2 of Indian Open

SSP Chawrasia is looking to become only the second Indian to defend his Indian Open title after Randhawa SSP Chawrasia is looking to become only the second Indian to defend his Indian Open title after Randhawa

Defending champion SSP Chawrasia on Friday turned in a flawless five-under 67 during the unfinished second round to grab a one-stroke lead on a tricky DLF golf course on a weather-hit day at the Indian Open in Gurgaon.

Chawrasia followed the simple strategy of “hit straight and putt well” on a day when only 12 golfers could aggregate a sub-par score, even as four-over was decided as the cut with none of the golfers who started their second round in the afternoon session could complete after lightening, rain and hail storm stopped play for around two-and-a-half hours here.

They will complete their round on Saturday.

Resuming his opening round after being one-under at 15th hole yesterday, Chawrasia dropped a bogey at the 18th hole to remain even-par 72.

Chawrasia, who is trying to become only the second Indian to defend his title after Randhawa, tamed the extremely challenging layout here by playing conservative golf and brought home five birdies to reach atop the leaderboard.

Two-time winner Jyoti Randhawa, who scored 75 yesterday, was the next best Indian after he carded two-under 70 today which included three back-to-back birdies in the front nine and a birdie and two bogeys in back nine.

A 10th tee starter, Chawrasia picked up a six-footer birdie at the 11th hole, before firing a 40-foot birdie at the 14th hole. He picked up another stroke in the next and parred the next three holes to take the turn at three-under.

Playing the front nine, the Kolkata golfer knocked down two more birdies at the fifth and eight holes — both more than 20 foot putts. He could have picked up another birdie at the par four 9th hole but missed it when his shot lipped out and he had to settle for another par.

“On this course, if you play bogey free, it’s really challenging. I feel really great to play a bogey-free round,” Chawrasia said.

“It has been really good, I hit a few putts, missed a few birdies and made a few and scored five under. So I am happy with my game. I think I played well yesterday as well. Getting used to the course but I think I am still learning. With still two days to go I will play with a similar strategy.”

Asked what was the strategy, Chawrasia laughed saying: “Hit the ball straight and putt well. It’s quite simple.

“See it is one of the most tricky courses that I have played on. I have played across the world but nothing like this with its narrow structure, slopes and water hazards and firm greens. It is not easy to play in this course. So you can’t be aggressive in this course. You need to focus really hard,” explained the 38-year-old, who has finished four times runners-up at the Indian Open.

Chawrasia was confident of defending his title.

“Last year I won, so I have lots of positivity. And now I’m leading so obviously I’m confident and I’m trying to win this tournament again. Hopefully I’ll play good the next two days,” he said.

Englishman David Horsey, meanwhile, signed for a 66 to establish a one-shot lead after 18 holes early in the day. But the second round tested his patience as three birdies were negated by as many bogeys, while a double bogey at the fifth hole meant he was two-over 74 in the second round and one stroke behind Chawrasia.

“I was getting a bit tired, I didn’t sleep very well last night. It was an early start, up at half past four this morning. But I played quite nicely. A little bit disappointed with the finish, I left a few putts out there on the back nine. But still I’m only one behind just now, that’s not a bad position going into the weekend,” Horsey said.

Matteo Manassero (68) of Italy and England’s Eddie Pepperell (69) were tied third after being one over and par at the seventh and second holes, respectively.

Spain’s Carlos Pigem carded one-over 73, while Michael Hoey brought home a second successive 71 to lie tied fifth with a total of 142.