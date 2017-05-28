SSP Chawrasia finishes tied 58th, BMW PGA poised for tight finish

SSP Chawrasia along with some other Indians will play the US Open Qualifying rounds at Surrey. (Source: File) SSP Chawrasia along with some other Indians will play the US Open Qualifying rounds at Surrey. (Source: File)

SSP Chawrasia finished a disappointing weekend with rounds of 74-75 and ended way down in tied 58th place at the BMW PGA Championship, which looked set for a dramatic conclusion. The lone Indian in the field, Chawrasia, winner of European Tour’s Hero Indian Open last two years in a row, had up-and-down patches.

In the third round, he struggled on the front nine with a double bogey and four bogeys and just one birdie, but he fired three birdies against no bogeys on the back nine.

In the final round, he had no birdies till the 16th, where he got his lone birdie of the day. And then he failed to convert either of the closing par-5 holes on 17 and 18. His rounds were 73-72-74-75.

On Monday, Chawrasia along with some other Indians will play the US Open Qualifying rounds at Surrey.

Meanwhile, Alex Noren fired a stunning 10 under par 62 to set a new course record at Wentworth Club and open up a two- shot lead.

The Swede began the day seven shots off the lead of Andrew Dodt but eight birdies and a brilliant eagle at the last catapulted him to 11 under and put him in the driving seat.

But with an elite field in Surrey for the historic first-ever Rolex Series event, the chasing pack were still in with a chance of overhauling Noren on a day of low scoring. Dodt, South African Branden Grace and Shane Lowry were at nine under, with Henrik Stenson and Hideto Tanihara a further shot back.

