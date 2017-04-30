Latest News

SSP Chawrasia finishes Tied-36th in China Open

SSP Chawrasia rounded off the week at the Volvo China Open with a one-under 71 that saw him finish Tied-36th.

By: PTI | Beijing | Published:April 30, 2017 10:27 pm
SSP Chawrasia, SSP Chawrasia golf, Hero Indian Open 2017, SSP Chawrasia Hero Indian Open 2017, golf news SSP Chawrasia had a fair number of birdies at five, but gave away two bogeys and a costly double on the back nine at the par-4 14th.

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia rounded off the week at the Volvo China Open with a one-under 71 that saw him finish Tied-36th. Chawrasia once again had a fair number of birdies at five, but gave away two bogeys and a costly double on the back nine at the par-4 14th.

“Overall my game is looking fine, but I am giving away too many shots and missing some small ones (putts). I had 16 birdies, but gave away 10 shots including a double. Maybe I need to work on that,” Chawrasia said.

Alexander Levy became the first man to win the Volvo China Open twice as he defeated Dylan Frittelli in a play-off at Topwin Golf and Country Club.

The 2014 champion began the final round seven shots behind the overnight leader but birdied the last in a 67 to get to 17 under and force a play-off.

Pablo Larrazábal began the day as Frittelli’s closest challenger and the Spaniard signed for a closing 72 to finish at 16 under in sole third. A shot clear of Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and England’s Chris Wood.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
TODAY

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi