SSP Chawrasia finishes tied-30 at Nordea Masters, Shiv Kapur tied-41

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia’s plans did not quite work out the way he wanted as he ended with two-over 75 to finish tied-30 at the Nordea Masters in Sweden on Sunday.

With rounds of 71-73-71-75, Chawrasia finished at two-under 290 at the par-73 Barseback Golf and Country Club.

Shiv Kapur also shot 75 in the final round and ended at even par 292 at tied-41st place.

“It was a little disappointing in the final round,” said Chawrasia.

“Those two bogeys in the middle (on sixth and eighth) on the front nine and I also missed out on the holes between 10th and 13th, where I had scored well over the first three days. Still I feel I am getting back into the right rhythm as the big events come along in the European season,” he said.

There was a big battle brewing up at the top, as both Renata Paratore of and Chris Wood of England moved to 11-under each with two holes.

One behind was Mathew Fitzpatrick (68) but he had finished at 10-under and was the clubhouse leader. George Coetzee ended at nine-under as he carded seven-under 66 in the final round.

Overnight leader Thorbjorn Olesen and Jamie Donaldson were at eight-under with a couple of holes still to go while Mattheiu Pavon had finished at eight-under.

