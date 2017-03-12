SSP Chawrasia defends Indian Open title, only second Indian to do so

SSP Chawrasia with his Asian Tour trophy. (Source: Twitter) SSP Chawrasia with his Asian Tour trophy. (Source: Twitter)

Defending champion SSP Chawrasia claimed his second consecutive Indian Open title after racing to victory at 10 under DLF Golf Course in Gurgaon on Sunday. Five-time Asian Tour winner Chawrasia became only the second Indian to win the Indian Open in in two successive years after Jyoti Randhawa. Another Indian, Anirban Lahiri finished tied sixth in the competition.

On Saturday, Chawrasia, Eddie Pepperell and Carlos Pigem shared the lead at 6 under and the first two had completed 11 holes when play was suspended due to darkness. More than four hours of play had been lost due to threat of lightning on the first two days.

He become the third player to win back-to-back Indian Open. Jyoti Randhawa did that in 2006 and 2007 while Japan’s Kenji Hosoishi had won it way back in 1967 and 1968.

This is also the third year in succession that an Indian had won this title at home after Lahiri clinched victory in 2015. This year, Lahiri finished tied fifth after he struck five birdies against four bogeys to turn in a one-under card.

“I am very happy. It is such a tough course, I think I got lucky this week,” Chawrasia said after pocketing a winner’s cheque of USD 291,660.

On the final day of competition, the 38-year-old hit four birdies and dropped three shots, including a bogey on last hole, to make it 10-under 278.

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson (72) and Italy’s Matteo Manassero (73) were tied third at two-under 286. Among other Indians, Chirag Kumar (74) and S Chikkarangappa (72) signed off at the 22nd and 34th spot with totals of 293 and 295 respectively.

