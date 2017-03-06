Small wonder: Aryaman Singh tops Order of Merit for 3 consecutive years

Aryaman Singh started playing golf at the age of three and took part in his first tournament at five. (Source: File) Aryaman Singh started playing golf at the age of three and took part in his first tournament at five. (Source: File)

Nine-year-old Aryaman Singh from Pune has set a new Junior Golf record in the country, by topping the Order of Merit for three consecutive years.

Singh, who started playing golf at the age of three and took part in his first tournament at five, won every tournament in the Indian Golf Union (IGU), West Zone.

The Pune boy created a new junior record winning the IGU – West Zone Order of Merit for 2014, 2015 and 2016. His winning streak has now extended to 1,096 days.

Speaking to reporters here, Aryaman said he liked golf over other sports and hence started playing the game.

“I practice 3 to 4 days in a week and 2-2.5 hours a day. (Playing) Golf is fun, interesting and challenging,” quipped Aryaman.

It was his father Rohit, who took him to a golf camp in Pune and then the boy evinced interest in the game.

Aryaman wishes to play his first major tournament in seven year’s time at the age of 16. Asked what is his aim, pat comes the reply, “I want to break Jack Nicklaus record of 18 majors (major championships)”.

He has been working with the best coaches across the globe. The boy works with Justin Parsons, Director of Instruction at the Dubai-based Butch Harmon School of Gulf. He also works with Mark Roe and Dave Stockton, two of the best shot-game coaches