Shubhankar Sharma to become fourth Indian to appear at Masters tournament

Shubhankar Sharma finished tied ninth at WGC. (Source: USA Today Sports) Shubhankar Sharma finished tied ninth at WGC. (Source: USA Today Sports)

After a brilliant season, India’s rising golf star Shubhankar Sharma will become the fourth Indian player to compete in the Masters tournament after Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri. The 21-year old, who won the Joburg Open in December and the Maybank Championship in February, has accepted the invitation to compete in the 2018 Masters, according to Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, Fred Ridley.

Ridley, on Tuesday, announced that Sharma will be making his first appearance at the Masters tournament. “Golf is a global game, and throughout our history we have extended invitations to deserving international players not otherwise qualified. As his results have proven, Shubhankar Sharma is a remarkable young player, and we look forward to welcoming him to Augusta National in April,” he said.

Sharma, who recently finished T-9 at the WGC-Mexico Championship, holding the lead after 36 and 54 holes, is currently ranked at no. 66 in the Official World Golf Ranking. After failing to win the WGC Mexico Championship, Sharma had confessed that he was a bit disappointed. “I am a little bit disappointed, I was leading and I think I couldn’t finish it off today. But that’s what the game is about. And what I learned, especially playing with Phil, I’ll cherish it forever,” he said.

The 2018 Tournament will be Sharma’s first major Championship appearance of his career. The 82nd Masters tournament will be played between April 2, 2018 to April 8, 2018.

