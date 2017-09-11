Shiv Kapur tied 20th as Mathew Fitzpatrick wins title in Switzerland

Shiv Kapur had five birdies against three bogeys and closed the day with a birdie on 18th. Shiv Kapur had five birdies against three bogeys and closed the day with a birdie on 18th.

India’s Shiv Kapur carded two-under 68 in the final round to get to six- under 274 and finished tied 20th at the Omega European Masters golf tournament.

Kapur had five birdies against three bogeys and closed the day with a birdie on 18th. His earlier rounds were 68, 67 and 71.

At the top, overnight leader Scott Hend (68) finished runner-up for the second time running, as he lost an extended play-off to Mathew Fitzpatrick (64) on the third play-off hole.

Both players were tied for the lead at 14-under to go into a play-off.

Fitzpatrick started the day four behind Hend, but the latter bogeyed third and fourth and ceded some advantage. But the key for Fitzpatrick was two hat-tricks of birdies, first from sixth to eighth and later from 14th to 16th.

The Englishman actually held a two-shot advantage at one stage, before Hend’s birdie at 15th made it one and then Fitzpatrick bogeyed 17th. Hend knew he needed a birdie on 18th to win in regulation, but he failed.

In the play-off, both the players parred the 18th twice and then the third time, Hend bogeyed, while Fitzpatrick parred to win his fourth European Tour title.

Tyrell Hatton (66) and Fabrizio Zanotti (68) were tied for third spot, while Mikko Ilonen (64) was fifth and defending champion Alex Noren (66) was among three players tied for sixth.

Earlier in the week, SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee and S Chikkarangappa missed the cut in the only event in Europe that is co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours.

