Shiv Kapur only Indian to survive cut in Switzerland

Shiv Kapur was the only Indian surviving in the Omega European Masters, even as the other four exited early as they missed the halfway cut.

Kapur is playing his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time last month.

“I have been baby sitting and not playing golf, but maybe that has helped,” said Kapur, who shot 69 and 67 in his first two rounds.

Midway through the third round he was even par.

The other Indians this week were SSP Chawrasia (73-70), Rashid Khan (75-68), Rahil Gangjee (73-71) and S Chikkarangappa (73-73) and they all missed the cut which fell at even par.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Scott Hend of Australia continued his dominance at the Omega European Masters despite having to worry about his children back home in Florida due to the approaching Hurricane Irma.

Speaking of his kids in Florida, Hend said, “We’re a bit worried about our kids back in Florida with the sitter, in the hurricane. We’ve been up late at night trying to find contingency plans and I think we’re going to get them out of there, it’s not worth the risk.”

Hend, 44, who has his wife Leanne on the bag this week, maintained his one-shot lead after signing for a flawless seven-under-par 63, highlighted by an eagle on the famous seventh hole and five other birdies, at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Hend seized a one-shot lead over South African Darren Fichardt, who carded a matching 63, with a two-day total of 13-under-par 127 and remained on track to redeem himself after losing the title to Alex Noren of Sweden on the first play-off hole last year.

Thai star Thongchai Jaidee, Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay and Asian Tour rookie Todd Sinnott of Australia stayed four shots off the pace in third place following respective rounds of 66, 65 and 66 at the €2.7 million (approximately USD 3.25 million) event.

A total of 77 players made the halfway cut set at even-par 140 at the Swiss showpiece, which remains as the only tournament on European soil to be co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours.

Defending champion Noren carded a 67 to tie in 32nd position on 137 alongside a host of players, which include former winner and Asian Tour Order of Merit leader David Lipsky, who signed for a 70.

