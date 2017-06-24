Shiv Kapur makes cut, but slips to T-42nd in Germany

Indian golfer Shiv Kapur scored 72 on successive rounds to lie Tied-42nd at the BMW International Open. (Source: File) Indian golfer Shiv Kapur scored 72 on successive rounds to lie Tied-42nd at the BMW International Open. (Source: File)

After a good opening day, Indian golfer Shiv Kapur scored 72 on successive rounds to lie Tied-42nd at the BMW International Open here. Kapur, who was sixth on the opening day, had a highly eventful second round as he had six each of birdies, pars and bogeys in the 72. In the third round he shot two birdies and two bogeys.

India’s other challenger in the event, Jeev Milkha Singh exited early with rounds of 76 and 78. Joakim Lagergren (69-66) and Joël Stalter (67-68) led the way at the halfway stage but Major champions Sergio Garcia (66-70) and Henrik Stenson (67-69) were right in the mix on a congested leaderboard at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Swede Lagergren had set the target at nine under in the morning with an excellent 66 and Frenchman Stalter joined him from the later starters with a 68 on a windy day in Germany. Defending champion Stenson and Masters Tournament winner Garcia were then a shot off the lead alongside Swede Rikard Karlberg, England’s Richard Bland and Belgian Thomas Detry.

A third Round cut will be introduced on the European Tour for the first time today with the field cut to the top 72 professionals and ties. At the start of the season a new regulation was introduced if more than 78 players made the cut this rule will come into play. This week 83 professionals and 2 Amateurs progressed at 143 (-1) or better.

