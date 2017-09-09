Shiv Kapur fires 67 on day 2 at Omega Masters

Shiv Kapur fired five birdies on the back nine to take his two-day total to five-under 135 to be the best Indian in the fray. (Source: File) Shiv Kapur fired five birdies on the back nine to take his two-day total to five-under 135 to be the best Indian in the fray. (Source: File)

Shiv Kapur continued his good run at the Omega European Masters, carding a fine three-under 67 in the second round to lie tied 18th. Kapur, who became a father for the first time last month, recovered from back-to-back bogeys and fired five birdies on the back nine to take his two-day total to five-under 135 to be the best Indian in the fray.

SSP Chawrasia (70) and Rahul Gangjee (71) brought home improved cards on the second day to total 143 and 144, while S Chikkarangappa scored a second successive 73 to total 146.

Rashid Khan was three-under at the 14th hole in the unfinished second round.

Kapur said he was down with fever and had almost decided to not turn up on the second day.

“I almost didn’t tee up today. I had a really bad flu last night and was running a temperature. I came back to the golf course at night to see the doctor. I was pumping myself with paracetamols and somehow, I managed to get through today. I guess I was lucky,” he said.

“I putted quite well today, to be honest. I thought my body would struggle to swing but I actually swung the club really well today and hit the ball great. I made a couple of three-putts on the front nine but I came back really good on the back nine with four birdies.”

Australia’s Scott Hend (63) fired seven-under 63 to grab the top position, while one strokes behind was South Africa’s Darren Fichardt, who had a flawless day and was lying six-under at 17th spot.

Thongchai Jaidee (66), Fabrizio Zianotti (65) and Todd Sinnott (66) were at tied third spot with a total of 131.

