Shiv Kapur ends 12-year-wait for Asian Tour title in Taiwan

Indian golfer Shiv Kapur ended a 12-year wait for his second Asian Tour title when he turned in a blemish-free eight-under 64 in the final round to clinch the inaugural Yeangder Heritage.

Kapur was three-under for the front-nine and five-under for last seven holes to card 64 to finish as the clubhouse leader at 16-under 272.

“It feels great to finally win once again. After losing my European Tour card in 2015 and then being laid low by a liver abscess in 2016, it is a big relief,” Kapur said after the triumph.

Gavin Green (67) and Yikeun Chang (68) were tied for second at 14-under.

“It’s been a long, long time and this will give me a lot of confidence. I knew it was going to be a low-scoring final round and my putter stayed hot,” said Kapur, whose 12-year wait for a second Asian Tour title exceeded the 11-year-wait by his friend and senior colleague Gaurav Ghei.

Ghei first won in 1995 and then a second time in 2006 — also in Taiwan, at the Mercuries Masters. Ghei went on to win a third title in 2007.

Of the Indians, Sujjan Singh (67) played a third straight round in 60s, including four birdies in the last five holes, to finish T-22 at five-under 283, as did Himmat Rai (71).

S Chikkarangappa, who was second after first round, shot 68, and ended Tied-27th because of two disappointing rounds on the second and third days. Khalin Joshi (70) was Tied-37th, Rahil Gangjee (70) was Tied-52nd and Chiragh Kumar (77) slipped to Tied-60th.

Kapur, 35, won his maiden title in his Rookie year in 2005 at the Volvo Masters of Asia. Since then he has come second four times and third three times and been between fourth and tenth another 21 times.

But his only wins, two of them, came at the European Challenge Tour events in 2013 in India and Dubai.

Starting the day in Tied-third at eight-under and two behind the leader, Yikeun Chang of Korea, Kapur with three birdies moved to 11-under and second at the turn.

The race was extremely tight, as Yikeun, who was two ahead after three rounds, and overnight second Gavin Green, one ahead of the Indian on Saturday evening, shared the lead at 12-under at the final turn.

Miguel Tabuena, in lead group with Yikeun and Green, was at 11-under, the same as Kapur and the Thai duo Rattanon Wannasrichan of Thailand and Poom Saksansin.

Rattanon birdied the 10th and joined the leaders at 12- under. Then on 12th, Kapur birdied as other parred to make it a four-way lead at 12-under.

Things became exciting on 13th, where all four birdied to get to 13-under. Yikeun and Rattanon bogeyed 14th to fall behind.

Then as Yikeun got back a birdie on 15th, Kapur also got a birdie to move to 14-under and become the sole leader with Yikeun and Green at 13-under.

Kapur kept up the pressure with another birdie on 16th and minutes later Yikeun one group behind replied likewise to keep the gap to one. Green fell two behind with a par and Rattanon was now two back.

When Kapur reached the 18th tee, the lead group was on the 17th green. But none in the lead group got a birdie on 17th and Kapur’s lead stayed intact. Kapur settled all doubts with yet another birdie on 18th to move to 16-under for the clubhouse lead.

Rattanon at 13-under was fourth while Saksansin and Tabuena were Tied-fifth at 12-under.

